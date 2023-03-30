YOU KNOW SHE'S WATCHED THE TAPE A KABILLION TIMES:

Allen, DC council chair Phil Mendelson, chief financial officer Glen Lee and Greggory Pemberton of the DC Police Union faced aggressive Republican questioning, mostly regarding policing and crime, including the stabbing last weekend of a staffer to the Republican senator Rand Paul.





But Boebert's fixation on public urination made the biggest splash.





The pro-Trump Coloradan, who has a history of inflammatory behavior, asked: "You led the charge to reform DC's crime laws. Is that correct?"





Allen said: "I chaired the committee that proposal came from, yes."





Boebert said: "You led the charge, yes sir. And these changes are now law here in DC. Correct?"





Allen said: "You mean the revised criminal code? No, those are not the law."





Boebert appeared confused. Mendelson said: "The revised code was rejected by - "





Cutting Mendelson off, Boebert pressed Allen.





"Did you or did you not decriminalise public urination in Washington DC? Did you lead the charge to do so?"





Allen said: "No. The revised criminal code left that as a criminal."