EVERY HOME A GRID:

Joti Mangat, the chief revenue officer of Hawaii-based solar company Rising Sun Solar, showcased the recently completed roof - made up of 50kW of Tesla's solar glass shingles - on LinkedIn earlier this month.





Mangat says the strapping solar roof, backed by no less than six Tesla Powerwalls, will earn the household $US350 a month from the Swell Energy Home Battery Rewards virtual power plant (VPP) in partnership with Hawaiian Electric.





As One Step Off The Grid reported here, the California-headquartered Swell Energy last year raised $US120 million to roll out 600MWh of rooftop solar based virtual power plants, including 26,000 battery storage systems at homes and businesses across the US.