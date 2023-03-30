March 30, 2023
EVERY HOME A GRID:
Massive Tesla solar roof put to work as a "21st Century utility" (Joshua S Hill, 3/30/23, One Step Off the Grid)
Joti Mangat, the chief revenue officer of Hawaii-based solar company Rising Sun Solar, showcased the recently completed roof - made up of 50kW of Tesla's solar glass shingles - on LinkedIn earlier this month.Mangat says the strapping solar roof, backed by no less than six Tesla Powerwalls, will earn the household $US350 a month from the Swell Energy Home Battery Rewards virtual power plant (VPP) in partnership with Hawaiian Electric.As One Step Off The Grid reported here, the California-headquartered Swell Energy last year raised $US120 million to roll out 600MWh of rooftop solar based virtual power plants, including 26,000 battery storage systems at homes and businesses across the US.
