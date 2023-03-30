THE LAUGHING PLACE:

Under the agreement - quietly approved on February 8 as Florida lawmakers met in special session to hand DeSantis control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District - Disney would maintain control over much of its vast footprint in Central Florida for 30 years and, in some cases, the board can't take significant action without first getting approval from the company.





"This essentially makes Disney the government," board member Ron Peri said during Wednesday's meeting, according to video posted by an Orlando television station. "This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintaining the roads and maintaining basic infrastructure."