February 5, 2023
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
EV SALES JUST HIT A MAJOR MILESTONE (Ben SternFebruary 5, 2023, The Cool Down)
Electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly becoming cheaper around the world as the future of transportation clearly appears to be electric.While most car sales are still gas-powered models, EVs have reached an important milestone. In 2022, one in 10 new car sales around the world were EVs.This 10% figure may not initially seem impressive, but considering how fast sales are increasing -- EVs have tripled in market share since 2020 -- the number is notable in many ways.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 5, 2023 12:00 AM