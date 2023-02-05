February 5, 2023
EFFECTIVE GOVERNMENT:
DARPA Working on Blood Substitute for Soldiers Injured on Battlefield (Joe Saballa, FEBRUARY 3, 2023, Defense Post)
The objective is to integrate multiple bio-artificial and synthetic components to deliver oxygen, stop bleeding, and replace key therapeutic functions of real blood.The team will also formulate strategies to stabilize the substitute blood for many months without putting it in cold storage.Chretien explained that to meet the program's goals, multiple companies and organizations must work together to develop analogs of various blood components and evaluate the efficacy and safety of the blood equivalent."This is truly a 'DARPA Hard' problem and an example of DARPA's ability to facilitate the partnerships needed to achieve technological breakthroughs," he stressed.
