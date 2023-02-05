February 5, 2023
WE ARE ALL FREE-MARKETEERS:
Banning noncompete clauses would be an economic game changer (The Editorial Board, February 4, 2023, Washington Post)
[B]anning noncompetes for most workers has substantial bipartisan support, because it is justified by research and real-world experience. Noncompetes depress wages, hamper people's ability to change jobs and have a "chilling effect" on entrepreneurship, studies show. A free-market economy works better when workers may take their talents to the places they can do the most good.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 5, 2023 12:00 AM