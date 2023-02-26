The antisemitism watchdog (ADL) said that while white supremacists had held protests in Florida and Georgia as well as online livestreams, and antisemitic propaganda was distributed in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona -- that had constituted "a pretty typical Saturday in America."





"In the face of threats and rising antisemitism, the American Jewish community was not cowed," the ADL said. "We were defiant. We lit Shabbat candles, attended services, and proudly celebrated our faith. Meanwhile, extremists panicked and shared paranoid conspiracy theories.



