February 26, 2023
WOKE WON:
Planned antisemitic 'day of hate' instead becomes day of unity, defiance for US Jews (Times of Israel, 2/26/23)
The antisemitism watchdog (ADL) said that while white supremacists had held protests in Florida and Georgia as well as online livestreams, and antisemitic propaganda was distributed in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona -- that had constituted "a pretty typical Saturday in America.""In the face of threats and rising antisemitism, the American Jewish community was not cowed," the ADL said. "We were defiant. We lit Shabbat candles, attended services, and proudly celebrated our faith. Meanwhile, extremists panicked and shared paranoid conspiracy theories."We know that the threat does not magically disappear as the sun sets on this so-called 'day of hate.' We know that vigilance is part of being Jewish in America in 2023. And we take great comfort in knowing we do not face this darkness alone."
