ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in D.C. released a number of previously sealed opinions after finding that the "powerful public interest" outweighed the need for secrecy in the constitutional battle over Perry's claims and the historic investigation.





The Pennsylvania Republican has asserted that 2,219 documents contained on his phone are shielded by the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause, which grants members of Congress immunity from criminal investigation in their official capacities. But in a ruling in December, Howell rejected that claim for more than 90 percent of the records, ordering Perry to turn over 2,055 text messages, emails and attachments after concluding that they were only incidentally related to his status as a lawmaker, and not central to that status and constitutionally protected as part of his lawmaking.



