MAGA DOES LOVE INEPT LEADERS:

"Russia has lost; they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically, and they are paying an enormous price on the battlefield," Milley intoned through his famous scowl. "President Putin thought he could defeat Ukraine quickly, fracture the NATO alliance, and act with impunity. He was wrong. Ukraine remains free. They remain independent. NATO and its coalition have never been stronger. Russia is now a global pariah, and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience."





Milley and a large majority of military experts are saying that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine because Putin's army has performed so poorly against Ukraine's army. Russia's army doesn't measure up with any metric used to analyze an army's performance in war. Its soldiers are poorly trained, poorly led, and as the war has ground on, poorly equipped. Its armored forces have been decimated. Hundreds, maybe even thousands of tanks and armored personnel carriers have been either destroyed or captured and used by Ukrainian forces against the Russians. Russia has lost a large portion of Ukrainian land it captured early in the war along with rail systems and the port of Kherson which they were using to resupply their soldiers.



