WHEN WE DIVIDE IT WILL BE JUST A MATTER OF EFFICIENCY:

Americans already live the way they want to live, where they want to live. (Chris Stirewalt, Feb 27, 2023, The Dispatch)

Race kooks both black and white have long dreamed of separate Americas, and what was the Civil War but that dream manifested in its bloody, brutal reality? It is an old idea that never loses its appeal to those with too much hate in their hearts and too few powers of observation.





"Of course interstate trade, travel, and state relations would continue," she wrote. (Gee, thanks.) "However in red states, they could have different rules about store product placement on national store's shelves. In red states, I highly doubt Walmart could place sex toys next to children's toothbrushes."





Again, I hate to bring attention to a political figure so desperate for it, but imagine with a person who is concerned about a plague of marital aids next to the kids' dental care section. Tickle me Elmo, indeed. Does she imagine that Walmart organizes its stores based on state laws? Worse, imagine a person who wants to regulate store layouts at the state level.





Or try this one from the same thread: "Red states would likely ban all gender lies and confusing theories, Drag Queen story times, and LGBTQ indoctrinating teachers, and China's money and influence in our education. While blue states could have government-controlled gender transition schools."





Is there a lot of drag storytelling in her northwest Georgia district? Are the libraries in Cave Spring and Mount Berry now indistinguishable from La Cage aux Folles? Has Chickamauga Elementary School replaced Old Glory with a picture of Chairman Xi and the gym coach with Eddie Izzard?





Assuming rural Georgia has not become a hotbed of sexual experimentation and Chinese communism since my most recent visit, Greene is not angry about what is happening where she grew up, but what other people in other places are doing, or, more accurately, what she imagines other people are doing based on a steady diet of Facebook posts and Newsmax segments.





Greene says we "need to separate by red states and blue states." What in the heck does she think we have already done? There's certainly plenty of people who agree with her call to shrink the federal government, but in terms of most of what she's talking about, Americans already live the way they want to live, where they want to live. The proximity of sex toys to bubble gum-flavored toothpaste or how sex ed is taught is already different depending on where you are in America, because Americans already have the power to shape markets and local governments.





Greene and the rest of the American divorce crowd aren't really talking about how they want to live. They're talking about how they want other Americans to live.