February 27, 2023
WHY PURSUE GENOCIDE IF YOU DON'T GET TO SAVOR EVERY KILL?:
Ben-Gvir wants to 'crush' Palestinians 'one by one' (MEMO, February 27, 2023)
Israel's extreme far-right national security minister pledged today to "crush [Palestinians] one by one," Haaretz has reported. Itamar Ben-Gvir made his comment while speaking to illegal settlers at the equally illegal settlement "outpost" of Evyatar as they were being evicted by the occupation authorities.
