SIMPLY BETTER:

(Harry Benham, 27 February 2023 , Carbon Tracker)

Twenty years after the emergence of major green energy technologies - wind, solar, electric vehicles, batteries and ancillary technologies -- they have become the new energy system. Green has far less to do with it - they are just better.





Each of these technologies have grown well over a 10 times since 2000, and continue to grow at rates of 15-20% per year - meaning they could be up to three to four times bigger again by 2030: wind and solar already are 12% of the global power industry, EVs are already at 15% of global new car sales.





Play with energy scenarios galore - but the maths takes you to some unambiguous conclusions.



