THE COLDER THE BETTER:

As temperatures across the country soar and unseasonably warm days continue, the number of gun deaths across the country has gone up.





Nearly 8,000 gun shootings can be attributed to extreme temperatures, according to research published by JAMA Network.





The study analyzed 100 major U.S. cities with the highest proportion of gun violence between 2015 and 2020. It found that out of 116 ,511 shootings, roughly 6.85% (or 7,973) were attributable to above-average temperatures.



