February 26, 2023
THE COLDER THE BETTER:
NEW STUDY FINDS TRAGIC FACTOR CONTRIBUTING TO THOUSANDS OF GUN DEATHS NATIONWIDE (Becca Inglis, February 26, 2023, The Cool Down)
As temperatures across the country soar and unseasonably warm days continue, the number of gun deaths across the country has gone up.Nearly 8,000 gun shootings can be attributed to extreme temperatures, according to research published by JAMA Network.The study analyzed 100 major U.S. cities with the highest proportion of gun violence between 2015 and 2020. It found that out of 116 ,511 shootings, roughly 6.85% (or 7,973) were attributable to above-average temperatures.Gun violence, as well as other types of violence, such as road rage, is known to worsen in the summer. Warmer temperatures increase the body's stress hormones in the nervous system, which may heighten violent impulses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 26, 2023 12:00 AM