ALL iDENTITY ALL THE TIME:

[I]n certain right-wing media precincts, the disaster is about something else: A campaign of discrimination being waged against White people.





"East Palestine is overwhelmingly White, and it's politically conservative," Fox News's Tucker Carlson recently said of the roughly 4,700 residents of the disaster zone. "That shouldn't be relevant," he added, but "it very much is."





It very much isn't. But ever since the Feb. 3 disaster, Carlson and his comrades have sought to transform East Palestine's plight into a tale about "woke" Democrats abandoning White communities in the virtuous, forgotten heartland.





What this illustrates is how the right uses race-baiting to deceive people into forgetting that Democrats are now the far more committed party when it comes to investing in such left-behind communities.