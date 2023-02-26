WHAT THE rIGHT HATES MOST ABOUT CONSERVATISM:

"I believe that human life is precious, and we're all God's children. So I meant it when I said while campaigning that to whom much is given, much is required," Bush said. "We're an unbelievably wealthy nation, and yet there are people and generations being destroyed. And so that was the genesis. And, you know, a lot of skeptics, but we put together a plan that worked and had a hell of a team of really good people, motivated by one thing: human life."





Bush announced the creation of the program during his State of the Union address in 2003. The program has gone on to support nearly 65 million people through HIV treatment and testing services and has saved approximately 25 million lives.



