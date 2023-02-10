February 10, 2023
THAT WAS QUICK:
Solar's stunning journey from lab curiosity to global juggernaut wiping out fossil fuels (Giles Parkinson 10 February 2023, Renew Economy)
The ANU's Professor Andrew Blakers was this announced as the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, in a joint award with Australia's "father of PV" Professor Martin Green from UNSW, and the husband and wife team Dr Aihua Wang and Dr Jianhua Zhao.Blakers, in an interview on the latest episode of RenewEconomy's popular weekly Energy Insiders podcast, says that while Green has predicted a solar cost of $10/MWh, it won't need to fall that far to push coal and gas out of the global economy."I don't know about $10MWh, it would be lovely if we got there," Blakers said."But we don't even need to get anywhere near $10/MWh to be completely dominant - at $20 to $30/MWh solar completely sweeps the board against any other technology apart from wind. It wipes fossil fuels out of the global economy, and I think it's highly likely that we will be in that range by 2030 in many places in the world."
