THAT WAS QUICK:

The ANU's Professor Andrew Blakers was this announced as the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, in a joint award with Australia's "father of PV" Professor Martin Green from UNSW, and the husband and wife team Dr Aihua Wang and Dr Jianhua Zhao.





Blakers, in an interview on the latest episode of RenewEconomy's popular weekly Energy Insiders podcast, says that while Green has predicted a solar cost of $10/MWh, it won't need to fall that far to push coal and gas out of the global economy.





"I don't know about $10MWh, it would be lovely if we got there," Blakers said.



