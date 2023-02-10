February 10, 2023
MIKEY FIVE ANGELS:
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump (Kaitlan Collins, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz, 2/09/23, CNN)
Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want the former vice president to testify about his interactions with Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the attack on the US Capitol.The subpoena marks an important milestone in the Justice Department's two-year criminal investigation, now led by the special counsel, into the efforts by Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election. Pence is an important witness who has detailed in a memoir some of his interactions with Trump in the weeks after the election, a move that likely opens the door for the Justice Department to override at least some of Trump's claims of executive privilege.
