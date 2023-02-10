February 10, 2023
THE TRUMP BRAND:
AOC makes Twitter executive admit company changed policy to accommodate Trump's racist Tweets (MARK FRAUENFELDER, FEB 9, 2023, Boing-Boing)
Here's the conversations between Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and former senior member of Twitter moderation team Anika Collier Navaroli.AOCLet's talk about something real. I'd like to show you a tweet posted by former President Trump about my colleagues and I on July 14 2019, it says in part, "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came? Then come back and show us how it's done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy as quickly to work out free travel arrangements." A day or two after that, Donald Trump publicly incited violence at a rally targeting four Congresswoman including myself saying, "go back to where you came from." Ms. Navaroli, as I understand it, you were a senior member of Twitter's content moderation team when this was posted. As part of your responsibilities, did you review this tweet?NavaroliYes, it was my team's responsibility to review these tweets.AOCAnd what did you conclude?NavaroliMy team made the recommendation that for the first time we find Donald Trump in violation of Twitter's policies and use the public interest interstitial.AOCFor the first time.NavaroliYes.AOCAnd at the time, Twitter's policy included a specific example, when it came to banned abuse against immigrants. They specifically included the phrase "go back to your country" or "go back to where you came from." Correct?NavaroliYes, it was specifically included in the content moderation guidance. As an example,AOCYou brought this up to the Vice President of Trust and Safety, Del Harvey, correct?NavaroliI did, yes.AOCAnd she overrode your assessment, didn't she?NavaroliYes, she did.AOCAnd something interesting happened after she overrode your assessment. A day or two later, Twitter seemed to have changed their policies, didn't they?NavaroliYes, that trope "go back to where you came" from was removed from the content moderation guidance as an example.AOCSo Twitter changed their own policy after the President violated it in order to potentially accommodate his tweet.NavaroliYes.AOCThank you. So much for bias against right wing on Twitter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 10, 2023 12:00 AM