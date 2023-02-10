STEALING A MARCH:

Chang-Díaz would like to have a public hydrogen station nearby whenever he needs to fill his tank, but that isn't possible yet, either in his native Costa Rica or in any other Latin American country. He ends up instead at the hydrogen station he built himself, as part of a project aimed at demonstrating that hydrogen generated with renewable energy sources -- green hydrogen -- is the present, not the future.





A physicist, former NASA astronaut and the CEO of Ad Astra Rocket Company, Chang-Díaz has a clear vision. Green hydrogen, he believes, is a fundamental player in lowering emissions from transportation and converting regions that import fossil fuels -- such as his small Central American country -- into exporters of clean energy, key to avoiding the catastrophic effects of global warming.





According to data from the Inter-American Development Bank, the most polluting sectors in Latin America to which clean hydrogen technology could be applied are transportation (which generates 40 percent of the region's CO2 emissions) and electricity and energy (36 percent of emissions). And Chang-Díaz is not alone in his belief in the promise. Large-scale hydrogen transportation will be part of the future, says Nilay Shah, a chemical engineer at Imperial College London. "By 2050, hydrogen could deliver 18 percent of the global energy supply ... 28 percent of which would be destined for the transport sector," he and his colleagues note in an article on the application of hydrogen in mobility technologies in the 2022 Annual Review of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.