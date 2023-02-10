ARE WE SURE SHE'S NOT SANTOS IN DRAG?:

Twelve years before she was elected as the first Mexican American woman to represent Florida in Congress, Anna Paulina Luna was serving at Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Mo., where friends said she described herself as alternately Middle Eastern, Jewish or Eastern European. Known then by her given last name of Mayerhofer, Luna sported designer clothing and expressed support for then-President Barack Obama.





By the time she ran for Congress as a Republican, she had changed her last name to Luna in what she said was an homage to her mother's family. A staunch advocate for gun rights, she cited on the campaign trail a harrowing childhood that left her "battle hardened." She said she and her mother had little extended family as she grew up in "low-income" neighborhoods in Southern California with a father in and out of incarceration. She said she experienced a traumatizing "home invasion" when she was serving in the Air Force in Missouri.





Luna's sharp turn to the right, her account of an isolated and impoverished childhood, and her embrace of her Hispanic heritage have come as a surprise to some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year. A cousin who grew up with Luna said she was regularly included in family gatherings. Her roommate in Missouri had no recollection of the "home invasion" Luna detailed, describing instead a break-in at their shared apartment when they were not home, an incident confirmed by police records.





"She would really change who she was based on what fit the situation best at the time," said the roommate, Brittany Brooks, who lived with Luna for six months and was a close friend during her military service.