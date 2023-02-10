THANKS, VLAD:





Mediazona, which uses public sources to compile a database of killed soldiers, said on Jan. 27 that its staff had confirmed the deaths of 876 Russian soldiers in the previous 10 days.





This was "one of the highest indicators" for the entire war, according to the outlet, which collaborates with the BBC Russian Service in tracking Russian deaths.





"We simply don't have enough time to process the information," Litavrin said when asked why Mediazona was now looking for more volunteers.