February 22, 2023
PUTINISM IS TRUMPISM:
Trump Defends Putin (Again) As Biden Visits Ukraine And Poland (Chibueze Godwin, February 22 | 2023, National Memo)
The ex-president's meandering tirade at the event ranged over conspiracy theories, baseless allegations, immigration fear-mongering, and attacks on usual far-right targets -- the media, Biden, "radical left maniacs," Fox News, RINOs, and the "deep state" -- among others. [...]The question at issue came at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018, after Trump, the then-U.S. president, had a two-hour-long meeting with Putin. Trump was asked if he believed his intelligence agencies or Putin on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 elections."President Putin says it's not Russia. I don't see any reason why it would be," Trump responded at the time.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2023 12:00 AM