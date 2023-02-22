February 22, 2023

PUTINISM IS TRUMPISM:

Trump Defends Putin (Again) As Biden Visits Ukraine And Poland (Chibueze Godwin, February 22 | 2023, National Memo)

The ex-president's meandering tirade at the event ranged over conspiracy theories, baseless allegations, immigration fear-mongering, and attacks on usual far-right targets -- the media, Biden, "radical left maniacs," Fox News, RINOs, and the "deep state" -- among others. [...]

The question at issue came at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018, after Trump, the then-U.S. president, had a two-hour-long meeting with Putin. Trump was asked if he believed his intelligence agencies or Putin on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"President Putin says it's not Russia. I don't see any reason why it would be," Trump responded at the time.

Posted by at February 22, 2023 12:00 AM

  

« PILGRIM'S PRIDE: | Main | A RELIGION, NOT A RACE: »