A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

These generational differences are explored in Jenny Caplan's new book, "Funny, You Don't Look Funny: Judaism and Humor from the Silent Generation to Millennials." A religion scholar, Caplan writes about the way North American Jewish comedy has evolved since World War II, with a focus on how humorists treat Judaism as a religion. Her subjects range from writers and filmmakers who came of age shortly after the war (who viewed Judaism as "a joke at best and an actual danger at worst") to Generation X and millennials, whose Jewish comedy often recognizes "the power of community, the value of family tradition, and the way that religion can serve as a port in an emotional storm." [...]





The few references to actual Judaism in "Seinfeld" are squirmy. I am thinking of the 1995 episode in which a buffoon of a rabbi blurts out Elaine's secrets on a TV show. That was written by Larry David, another boomer, whose follow-up series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," is similarly known for its irreverence toward Judaism. But you say David can also surprise you with a kind of empathy for religion.





For the most part, he's classic, old school, anti-organized religion. There's the Palestinian Chicken episode where the Jews are rabidly protesting the existence of a Palestinian-run chicken restaurant near a Jewish deli, and where his friend Funkhouser won't play golf on Shabbos until Larry gets permission by bribing the rabbi with the Palestinian chicken. There, rabbis are ridiculous and can be bought and religion is hollow and this is all terrible.





But then there's this bat mitzvah montage where for one moment in the entire run of this show, Larry seems happy and in a healthy relationship and fulfilled and enjoying life.





That's where he falls in love with Loretta Black during a bat mitzvah and imagines a happy future with her.





It's so startling: It is the most human we ever see Larry over the run of the show, and I believe that was the season finale for the 2007 season. It was much more in line with what we've been seeing from a lot of younger comedians at that point, which was religion as an anchor in a good way -- not to pull you down but to keep you grounded.





So for Generation X, as you write, Judaism serves "real, emotional, or psychological purpose for the practitioners."





I wouldn't actually call it respect but religion is an idea that's not just something to be mocked and relegated to the dustbin. I'm not saying that Generation X is necessarily more religious, but they see real power and value in tradition and in certain kinds of family experiences. So, a huge amount of the humor can still come at the expense of your Jewish mother or your Jewish grandmother, but the family can also be the thing that is keeping you grounded, and frequently through some sort of religious ritual.





Who exemplifies that?



