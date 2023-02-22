PILGRIM'S PRIDE:

Damien Fisher, 2/21/23, NH Journal)

Comparing data points like rates of violent crime, theft, addiction, gambling, and porn use across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, WalletHub ranked New Hampshire the third most virtuous place in the country.





Compared to the rest of the U.S., Granite Staters take "thou shalt not steal" seriously -- with a low crime rate, including thefts and property crime. When it comes to "thou shalt not kill," New Hampshire consistently has one of the lowest murder rates in the nation.





And if idle hands are the devil's playground, New Hampshire residents ward off evil by keeping active, with one of the highest rates of residents who get regular exercise. Speaking of idle hands, Granite Staters also spend less time on pornographic websites than residents of most other states.





The report also ranks states using the metric of the Seven Deadly Sins, first enumerated by Pope Gregory I in the 6th century.



