IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:





Ammonia-based fuel company Amogy, founded just three years ago by four MIT Ph.D. graduates, has successfully tested a zero-emissions semi-truck powered entirely by sustainable ammonia fuel. [...]





Fellow AEA member Starfire Energy, which raised $24 million to explore carbon-free ammonia production in 2022, won the Emerging Cleantech Company award from the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association, while other AEA members like GenCell Energy have received millions of dollars in grants.





Companies outside of the association are getting in on the act, too: Ontario-based Hydrofuel Canada, which calls itself "the world's leading developer of ammonia fuel and energy technologies," has partnered with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology to produce reports on ammonia-based fuels for the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.





"Ammonia as a sustainable fuel can be used in all types of combustion engines, gas turbines, burners with only small modifications and directly in fuel cells which is a very important advantage compared to other type(s) of fuels," reads one of Hydrofuel Canada's reports. "Compared to gasoline vehicles, ammonia-fueled vehicles do not produce direct CO2 emission during operation."





Amogy, for its part, is not stopping with ammonia-powered trucks. The company has plans to test out an ammonia-powered tugboat later this year while continuing work on an inland barge retrofit project with shipping company Southern Devall.