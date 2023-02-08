LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

At last, in 2023, came a new twist on the old ritual. This time, it was ordinary Republicans putting the spotlight on themselves -- through extraordinary rudeness. With boos, taunts, groans, and sarcastic chortles, the opposition party effectively turned themselves into prime-time props for President Joseph Biden.





The performance definitely broke through the tedium. Let's remember to check Biden's next campaign disclosure forms -- the Republican honking amounted to an in-kind contribution, one he sorely needed.



