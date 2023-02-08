February 8, 2023
LAUGHINGSTOCKS:
Republicans Turn Themselves into Props for Biden (JOHN F. HARRIS, 02/08/2023, Politico)
At last, in 2023, came a new twist on the old ritual. This time, it was ordinary Republicans putting the spotlight on themselves -- through extraordinary rudeness. With boos, taunts, groans, and sarcastic chortles, the opposition party effectively turned themselves into prime-time props for President Joseph Biden.The performance definitely broke through the tedium. Let's remember to check Biden's next campaign disclosure forms -- the Republican honking amounted to an in-kind contribution, one he sorely needed.The gift paid dividends at both the stylistic and substantive levels.
MTG dressing up as a thoroughly modern Klanswoman was a nice touch.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2023 12:00 AM
