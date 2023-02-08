February 8, 2023
NOT MUCH OF A BATTLE:
A NEW REPORT SHOWS THAT DEMAND FOR DIRTY ENERGY SOURCES HAS 'PEAKED': 'RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGY IS WINNING THE BATTLE' (Rachel McGlasson, February 6, 2023, The Cool Down)
According to Rocky Mountain Institute energy expert Kingsmill Bond, the shift is largely tied to the low cost of clean energy sources like wind and solar power. By many estimates, renewables are now the cheapest form of power available."Superior renewable technology is winning the battle for the future of energy, and it is time to recognize this key turning point," Bond said. "Countries, companies, and investors that accept and embrace the energy transition will prosper, while those that deny and resist will struggle and eventually fall."According to the research, more than half the world has peaked in its demand for dirty energy sources. DNV, an expert in assurance and risk management, was the first to make this conclusion. And when the International Energy Agency released its 2022 World Energy Outlook, the organization predicted that by 2025, clean energy would replace coal as the world's largest power source.
