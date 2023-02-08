NOT MUCH OF A BATTLE:

According to Rocky Mountain Institute energy expert Kingsmill Bond, the shift is largely tied to the low cost of clean energy sources like wind and solar power. By many estimates, renewables are now the cheapest form of power available.





"Superior renewable technology is winning the battle for the future of energy, and it is time to recognize this key turning point," Bond said. "Countries, companies, and investors that accept and embrace the energy transition will prosper, while those that deny and resist will struggle and eventually fall."



