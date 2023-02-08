February 8, 2023
IF YOU HAVE A BIG CRIME PROBLEM, CRIME ISN'T YOUR BIGGEST PROBLEM:
Inside the messy one-issue contest for Chicago's top job (SHIA KAPOS and MARISSA MARTINEZ, 02/08/2023, Politico)
The homicide rate in this deep-blue city doesn't crack the top 10 in the U.S. -- though you wouldn't know it from the mayor's race.The eight challengers hoping to topple Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot later this month are almost solely focused on the city's violence -- hammering on issues such as homicides, carjackings and robberies at every open microphone.It's a policy spectrum that stretches from the far left, where there's a call for police funding to be shifted to social services, to the far right, and a candidate who wants suspected criminals hunted down "like a rabbit."Throughout 2022, the political script was clear: Republicans in New York, Pennsylvania and elsewhere channeled voters' attention to a pandemic-era spike in violence while Democrats did their best to talk about anything else.The Chicago brawl over crime, however, is happening among candidates who all count themselves as Democrats. And a dearth of public polling has given them space to question whether the city's first Black female mayor, who swept the 2019 runoff, is vulnerable.
