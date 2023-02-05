February 5, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
California neighborhoods with more EVs see better air quality, public health (SHARON UDASIN, 02/02/23, The Hill)
Neighborhoods in California with higher electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates are experiencing both better air quality and improvements in public health, a new study has found.For every additional 20 zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) per 1,000 people at the zip code level, there was a 3.2 percent drop in the rate of asthma-related emergency room visits, according to the report, published on Thursday in Science of the Total Environment.The study authors also identified a small suggestive reduction in levels of nitrogen dioxide -- a gaseous pollutant that has long contributed to "the reddish-brown haze characteristic of smoggy air in California," per the state's Air Resources Board.
