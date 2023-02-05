W SHOULD HAVE WELCOMED IRAN'S REQUEST TO COME IN FROM THE COLD:

Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami has joined opposition figure and ex-Prime Minister Mir Hossein Musavi in calls for political change as the country continues to be stricken with widespread anti-government protests.





"What is evident today is widespread discontent," the 79-year-old Khatami said on February 5 in remarks carried on local media.





He added that "there is no sign of the ruling system's desire for reform and avoiding the mistakes of the past and present."





Khatami, the reformist who served as president from 1997 until 2005, said he hoped "nonviolent civil methods [will] "force the governing system to change its approach and accept reforms."





"Iran and Iranians need and are ready for a fundamental transformation whose outline is drawn by the pure 'Woman, life, freedom' movement," he added. [...]





Meanwhile, on February 5, Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including many arrested in the recent anti-government protests, state media reported.