IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Right-wing extremists committed every ideologically driven mass killing identified in the U.S. in 2022, with an "unusually high" proportion perpetrated by white supremacists, according to a new report published Thursday. [...]





Between 2010 and 2020, 164 people died in ideological extremist-related mass killing incidents, more than in any other decade other than the 1990s -- in which nearly all the deaths were associated with one event, the Oklahoma City bombing.





"It is not an exaggeration to say that we live in an age of extremist mass killings," the report said.