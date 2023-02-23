LIE BACK AND ENJOY IT, PETROPHILES:

"It seems like all roads are currently leading to Georgia, it's really benefiting disproportionately from the Inflation Reduction Act right now," said Aaron Brickman, senior principal at energy research nonprofit RMI. Brickman said the $370bn in clean energy incentives and tax credits in the bill are a "complete game changer. We've just frankly never had that before in this country. The IRA has transformed the landscape in a staggering way."





Georgia is part of a pattern where Republican-headed states have claimed the lion's share of new renewable energy and electric vehicle activity since the legislation, with Republican-held congressional districts hosting more than 80% of all utility-scale wind or solar farms and battery projects currently in advanced development, according to an analysis by American Clean Power.





States blessed with plentiful wind and sunshine, along with significant rural and industrial communities, such as those across the Great Plains and the south, appear best positioned to capitalize on the climate bill. Texas, already a bastion of wind power, could see $131bn in IRA-linked investment this decade, Florida may see $62bn and Georgia $16bn, according to an RMI analysis.





The irony of this bonanza, which is coming despite no Republican voting for the climate spending, was alluded to by Biden in his recent state of the union address. "My Republican friends who voted against it - I still get asked to fund the projects in those districts as well," the US president said, to jeers from some members of Congress. "But don't worry, I promised I'd be a president for all Americans. We'll fund these projects and I'll see you at the groundbreaking."