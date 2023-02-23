...AND CHEAPER...:

Environmentally conscious consumers have been choosing LED light bulbs over alternative options for some time now -- LED bulbs are more energy-efficient and longer-lasting, saving you money while also cutting down on environmental impact.





And now, the United States government is taking steps to make sure that all light bulbs sold meet those standards. In December, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it wants to raise the minimum common light bulb efficiency level from 45 lumens per watt to over 120 lumens per watt.





For those of us that might be unfamiliar with light bulb efficiency terminology, it boils down to this: Once the new rules go into effect, all the light bulbs you buy in the U.S. will last a lot longer, saving you money in the long run.