IN CASE YOU WERE UNCERTAIN ABOUT STRUCTURAL RACISM:

A white supermajority of the Mississippi House voted after an intense, four-plus hour debate to create a separate court system and an expanded police force within the city of Jackson -- the Blackest city in America -- that would be appointed completely by white state officials.





If House Bill 1020 becomes law later this session, the white chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint two judges to oversee a new district within the city -- one that includes all of the city's majority-white neighborhoods, among other areas. The white state attorney general would appoint four prosecutors, a court clerk, and four public defenders for the new district. The white state public safety commissioner would oversee an expanded Capitol Police force, run currently by a white chief.





The appointments by state officials would occur in lieu of judges and prosecutors being elected by the local residents of Jackson and Hinds County -- as is the case in every other municipality and county in the state.