February 8, 2023
CIRCLING THE FIRING SQUAD (profanity alert):
Ex-Twitter Officials Confirm to Congress: Trump, Not Biden, Has Tried to Censor Tweets (Justin Baragona, Feb. 08, 2023, Daily Beast)
[F]ormer Twitter officials revealed on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump not only received preferential treatment for years, but he also directly requested the site remove tweets that he didn't like. At the same time, they also noted that President Joe Biden hadn't contacted Twitter to take down any tweets or censor content.One tweet Trump especially wanted to be deleted: Supermodel and TV star Chrissy Teigen calling him...
His insistence it be taken down amply proving her point.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2023 3:45 PM