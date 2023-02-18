GOOSE THE DUCK:

As long as there's been electricity, humans have used more of it in the middle of the day, according to Matt Kakley, a representative from ISO-New England, the organization that runs New England's regional grid. But things are changing with small-scale solar.





"What we've seen is that that's still true, but over time, as more and more people have put solar panels on their roofs or of their homes or their businesses, is that they're getting that electricity from those solar panels rather than the bulk power system," he said.





That means on some days, when the weather conditions are right, the demand on the regional power system is lower in the middle of the day than it is in the middle of the night. Those are called "duck curve" days, because the demand curve looks like a duck.