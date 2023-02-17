THE TRUMP BRAND:

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers asked a judge to bar jurors at his upcoming civil trial from hearing testimony that he sexually assaulted two other women besides E. Jean Carroll, the writer suing him for defaming her after she alleged in 2019 that he raped her in the 1990s.





His lawyers also want Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan to prohibit evidence of Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, where he boasted about kissing and groping women without their consent, new legal filings reveal.