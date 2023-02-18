MORE LUNA-CY:





If you believe Middle Tennessee's newest congressman, he's not only a businessman, he's also an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes.





But an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that Andy Ogles' personal life story is filled with exaggerations, a story that's often too good to be true.





Not long after his election to Congress, the freshman Republican found himself in the middle of the drama over the House speaker -- giving him a chance to introduce himself to a national audience.





Andy Ogles' stories: 'I'm an economist'





"Yeah, you know, I'm an economist," Ogles told a C-SPAN interviewer. Later, asked to name the committees to which he would like to be assigned, Ogles began: "So, I'm an economist."





On the TV show Washington Watch in January, he added to the claim: "I'm an economist. I worked in economics. I worked in health care."





It was a claim Ogles began making on the campaign trail, beginning one answer in a Wilson County GOP debate by saying, "You know, as an economist..."





In his first meeting on the House Financial Services Committee, Ogles prefaced one question to a group of expert witnesses, referring to himself, "you know, as an economist..."





Yet, like some of the questions surrounding his controversial colleague, New York Congressman George Santos, there's little evidence that Ogles ever received any formal training in economics. [...]





Then, there are Ogles' claims to be a trained police officer and international sex crimes expert.