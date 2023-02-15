FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA:

A decade ago the residents of Kesalingayapalli, a village in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, succeeded in building a temple to the Hindu god Ram, modeling their home as a place "rooted in Indian culture and tradition."





Three years later, during the festival commemorating Ram's birth, Bandi Venkatramana, a local farmer, erected an urgent red-and-white sign, known here as a saffron board, at the entrance to the quiet village.





It read: "In this village everyone is a Hindu, hence people of other religions can't propagate their faith here. If someone violates this warning, stern action will be taken against them. If you convert to a different religion, it's akin to changing your mother."





Venkatramana is the district coordinator for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist paramilitary organization and the ideological forebear of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He said he wanted to send out a clear warning to non-Hindus entering this village.





"Muslims or Christian evangelists can't enter our village to propagate their faith," said Venkatramana, wearing a checked sarong. "If they persist despite our warnings, strict action is taken against them."