February 15, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Justice Department tells court there's evidence of a crime in bid to force more answers from Trump attorney (Kaitlan Collins, Katelyn Polantz and Kristen Holmes, 2/14/23, CNN)
Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents are asking a court to force his attorney Evan Corcoran to provide additional testimony, two sources familiar with the Justice Department's motion told CNN.To overcome the shield of attorney-client privilege, prosecutors alleged in writing to the judge that the former president used his attorney in furtherance of a crime or fraud, according to one source.The move represents the most aggressive yet by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation. The case and filing remain under seal.
