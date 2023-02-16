February 16, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Exclusive: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows subpoenaed by special counsel in Jan. 6 investigation (Kaitlan Collins, 2/15/23, CNN)
The move to subpoena one of Trump's most senior aides - in addition to the recent subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence, as CNN reported last week - marks the latest significant step in the special counsel's investigation into Trump's role in seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.Smith also is simultaneously investigating Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office. While the subpoena is related to January 6, Meadows also may be of interest in the documents investigation. He was one of Trump's designees to the National Archives and played a role in discussions around returning government records in his possession.
