ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Twelve years ago this spring, protests shook the Arab world in what became known, at least in Western circles, as the Arab Spring. Today, in the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities throughout Israel, we may be witnessing an Israeli Spring of sorts. [...]





With no written constitution, a unicameral legislature, and a government that can pass legislation with the slimmest majority of 61 out of 120 seats in the Knesset (Israel's parliament), Israel's Supreme Court remains the only check on governmental power. If these laws are passed in their current form, the government's judicial reforms will accord the Israeli government tremendous power over the country's Basic Laws--quasi-constitutional laws, many related to critical individual rights, that have been adopted over time.





Given what's at stake, perhaps no one should have been surprised by the Israeli public's reaction.