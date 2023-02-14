February 14, 2023
A TIME FOR CHOOSING:
Israel's Crisis of Democracy: "Netanyahu's Party Consists Primarily of Extremist Ideologues" : Israel's new right-wing government has plunged the country into its deepest crisis since its founding, argues sociologist Eva Illouz. She says it is time for the world to take notice and act. (Interview Conducted by Julia Amalia Heyer, Feb. 14th, 2023, Der Spiegel)
DER SPIEGEL: You yourself renounced Orthodoxy when Yigal Amir assassinated Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Amir also came from the Kahanist orbit, like Ben-Gvir now.Illouz: At that time, I asked myself what I was more: a Jew or a democrat. I had never thought I would have to choose between these qualities, because I lived in countries where it was possible to be both, in France or in the United States. But in Israel it was different.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2023 12:00 AM