February 14, 2023

it's impossible to overstate deflationary pressures:

Australian researchers develop low cost method to produce hydrogen from seawater (Joshua S Hill 15 February 2023, rENEW eCONOMY)

Researchers from RMIT University say they have developed a cheaper method of making hydrogen directly from seawater that erases the need for costly and energy intensive desalination and avoids draining precious freshwater reserves.

"We know hydrogen has immense potential as a clean energy source, particularly for the many industries that can't easily switch over to be powered by renewables," said Dr Nasir Mahmood, a Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow at RMIT and lead researcher.

