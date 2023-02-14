February 14, 2023
it's impossible to overstate deflationary pressures:
Australian researchers develop low cost method to produce hydrogen from seawater (Joshua S Hill 15 February 2023, rENEW eCONOMY)
Researchers from RMIT University say they have developed a cheaper method of making hydrogen directly from seawater that erases the need for costly and energy intensive desalination and avoids draining precious freshwater reserves."We know hydrogen has immense potential as a clean energy source, particularly for the many industries that can't easily switch over to be powered by renewables," said Dr Nasir Mahmood, a Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow at RMIT and lead researcher.
