February 14, 2023
IT'S NOT IRONY, JUST IDEOLOGY:
An Interview with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt: The U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Is on a Mission (ROBERT SIEGEL, 2/07/23, Moment)
Last fall, Moment Special Literary Contributor Robert Siegel, former senior host of NPR's All Things Considered, interviewed Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt as part of Moment's 2022 Gala and Awards ceremony. Lipstadt, who serves as the United States special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, was honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Human Rights Award. [...]Why do you think that is? How do you understand its cause?It's never just one reason. In some ways we're in a perfect storm. We have groups (e.g., white supremacists, separatists) who feed on antisemitism, who nurture their followers on antisemitism, and they are becoming more emboldened in this country and others as well. The irony is sometimes they demonize the Jew but then proclaim their great support for Israel. We also see it coming from other places on the political spectrum, certainly not with the same violence and vituperativeness, but in a very effective way in terms of their objective.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2023 12:00 AM