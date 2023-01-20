January 20, 2023
YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:
The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen (Phil Mercer, 1/20/23, BBC News, Sydney)
It's a new hydrogen-diesel hybrid engine affectionately known as "baby number two" that could help to decarbonise some of Australia's heaviest industries.The test rig is large - it has its own room adjoining a lab and looks at first glance like many other large motors, but beneath its metallic skin could lie game-changing technology.Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) say they have successfully modified a conventional diesel engine to use a mix of hydrogen and a small amount of diesel, claiming their patented technology has cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 85%.
