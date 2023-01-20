...AND CHEAPER...:

January 20, 2023
SOLAR ENERGY HAS SAVED INDIA BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN THE LAST YEAR:: 'ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING INDUSTRIES IN THE COUNTRY' (Tina DeinesJanuary 15, 2023, The Cool Down)
Solar power exploded in India in the first half of 2022, saving the country $4.2 billion and cutting coal usage by more than 21 million tons.The findings come from a November 2022 report conducted by energy think tank Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
The Third World has a, literally, golden opportunity to avoid our mistakes.
