WHAT PART OF THE NATIONAL LAW DO THEY NOT UNDERSTAND?:

In the latest public petition lambasting the new government's plan to overhaul the judiciary, 17 of Israel's leading law firms warned Thursday that the proposed reforms won't fix the system and instead will harm Israel's reputation and its economy.





"We ... want to warn against harming the resilience and independence of the justice system and the system of checks and balances at the basis of the democratic regime we are so proud of, alongside the State of Israel being a Jewish state," the lawyers wrote.