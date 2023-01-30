YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:

The aviation industry is attacked regularly for being unsustainable and a notorious culprit in contributing to the overheating of our planet. And as the world races to stave off the effects of warming temperatures, it's crucial to find leaner and greener alternatives to jet fuel.





So when ZeroAvia announced that its zero-pollution 19-seater had a successful maiden flight, it was a monumental milestone toward finding more sustainable options for air travel.





The magnitude of the flight was not lost on ZeroAvia's CEO, Val Miftakhov.





"This is a major moment, not just for ZeroAvia, but for the aviation industry as a whole, as it shows that true zero-pollution commercial flight is only a few years away," Miftakhov explained in a press statement. "This is only the beginning -- we are building the future of sustainable, zero climate impact aviation."