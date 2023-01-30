...AND CHEAPER...:

January 30, 2023
THIS STATE IS DOING SOMETHING WILDLY CREATIVE WITH ITS CLOSED-DOWN COAL PLANTS: 'A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION OPPORTUNITY' (Laurelle StelleJanuary 29, 2023, The Cool Down)
[T]he former coal plants are also ideal sites for solar farms because they're already wired to the electrical grid. With the right setup of solar panels and battery storage, they could continue supplying power to the state -- but this time in an affordable, clean way. This helps keep the cost of electricity low while reducing the amount of air and water pollution for state residents.
